PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $83.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Shares of PYPL opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

