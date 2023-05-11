Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 164,289 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 164,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,800,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 5,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 69,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 10,398,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $873,224,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.36, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

