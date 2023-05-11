Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $111.75 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

