Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RRX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.2 %

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $128.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.89. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $162.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.