Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,953 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

Microsoft stock opened at $312.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $313.00.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,181. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

