Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00. The company traded as high as C$36.25 and last traded at C$36.03. Approximately 124,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 331,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.98.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$370,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.60, for a total transaction of C$68,625.00. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$370,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,375 shares of company stock valued at $456,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.76.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 3.3196881 earnings per share for the current year.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 29th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

