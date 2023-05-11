Sanford Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,005 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Up 4.1 %

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.