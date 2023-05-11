Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after buying an additional 117,528 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANM stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.