Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,497,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 833,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 503,512 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 376,808 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $18,007,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,665.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 354,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.