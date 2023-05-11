Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $40.33 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.