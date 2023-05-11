SG Americas Securities LLC Has $225,000 Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 477,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE THR opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In related news, VP Candace Harris-Peterson sold 6,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $172,619.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermon Group

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.