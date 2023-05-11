SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,193 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 27,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $789,987.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,155.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 27,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $789,987.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,111 shares of company stock worth $5,458,621. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

