Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BPMC opened at $53.93 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

