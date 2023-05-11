Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 104,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

CPF stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $385.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.10. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

In related news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $79,069.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $79,069.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine H. H Camp purchased 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $83,755.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,304 shares in the company, valued at $190,247.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,501 shares of company stock worth $152,393 and sold 9,228 shares worth $159,788. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.