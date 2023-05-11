Shell Asset Management Co. Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,002,000 after buying an additional 571,194 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,637,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AptarGroup by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 488,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 257,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,060 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $119.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.61. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

