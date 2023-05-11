Shell Asset Management Co. Has $191,000 Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,742,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Frontdoor Price Performance

FTDR opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 251.78% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.