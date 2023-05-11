Shell Asset Management Co. Has $198,000 Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.89, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile



BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

