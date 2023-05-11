Shell Asset Management Co. Has $199,000 Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,975,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 192,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 188,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 403,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 163,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 103,476 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 4.0 %

In related news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,941. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

