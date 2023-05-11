Shell Asset Management Co. Has $199,000 Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.
First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.
