Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1,899.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 28.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNTK. UBS Group upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.