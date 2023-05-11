Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,556 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.22. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. On average, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,253,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,253,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,509,880 shares of company stock worth $132,131,966. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

