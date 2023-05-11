Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 548 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,951,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,741,235.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

SWX stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -86.11%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

