Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 576 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

DLB stock opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.56. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $2,362,666.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $2,362,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 38,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $2,569,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,633 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,928. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

