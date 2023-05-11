Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Decreases By 88.6%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the April 15th total of 643,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

WDGJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.99) to GBX 217 ($2.74) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $2.80 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

