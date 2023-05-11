Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Expands By 516.7%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vanstar Mining Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

Get Vanstar Mining Resources alerts:

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.