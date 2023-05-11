Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Expands By 516.7%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Vanstar Mining Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.33.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
