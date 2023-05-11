Short Interest in Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Expands By 400.0%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vossloh Stock Performance

Vossloh stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

