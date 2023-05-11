Short Interest in VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Decreases By 64.8%

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VPR Brands Stock Performance

VPRB opened at $0.17 on Thursday. VPR Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

About VPR Brands

See Also

VPR Brands LP engages in the provision of various monetization strategies of a US patent covering electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer patents, and inverted pocket lighter. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Elf, CBD Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

