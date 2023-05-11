Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Increases By 84.6%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €11.50 ($12.64) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

