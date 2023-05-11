Short Interest in Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Decreases By 40.0%

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wharf Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WARFY stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Wharf has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $7.45.

Wharf Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.0448 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Wharf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wharf Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wharf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

