Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Grows By 252.6%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 252.6% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Wienerberger Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Wienerberger Increases Dividend

About Wienerberger

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This is a positive change from Wienerberger’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Wienerberger’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

