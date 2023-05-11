Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Grows By 252.6%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 252.6% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.
About Wienerberger
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wienerberger (WBRBY)
