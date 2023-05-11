Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 628.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Stock Performance

Simplicity Esports and Gaming stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

