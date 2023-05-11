Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 611 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,032 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft stock opened at $312.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.48 and its 200 day moving average is $257.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock worth $13,735,181. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

