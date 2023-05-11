SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Price Up 6% After Dividend Announcement

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$34.22 and last traded at C$33.91. Approximately 357,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 316,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.88.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.95. The firm has a market cap of C$6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 386.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.93 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.6179435 EPS for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

