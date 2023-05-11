Spinnaker Trust Sells 1,572 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,475 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,181. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $312.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $313.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

