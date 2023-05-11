Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 656,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $110,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

