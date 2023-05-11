State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on U. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.16. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

