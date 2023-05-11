State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 6.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.72. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $105.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

