State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,269,000 after purchasing an additional 113,433 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $267,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 189.1% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.3% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

