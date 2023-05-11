State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 320 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ATR opened at $119.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.61. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,060 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,427. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

