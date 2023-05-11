State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 231,800 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

