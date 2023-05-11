State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

