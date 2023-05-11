Susquehanna Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $78.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

PayPal Stock Down 3.8 %

PYPL stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

