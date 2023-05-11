T J. Chung Sells 1,750 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $257.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.69 and a 200-day moving average of $245.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

