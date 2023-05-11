T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinia Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 411,110 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TDVG opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.