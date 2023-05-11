TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 40.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,750. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M.D.C. Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:MDC opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Articles

