TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

