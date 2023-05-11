TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in UFP Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $790,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,284,171.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975 in the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

See Also

