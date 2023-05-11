TD Asset Management Inc Has $778,000 Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $20.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.96 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.