TD Asset Management Inc Has $836,000 Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,654 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $851,000.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

SGRY stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $121,339.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $262,911.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,621,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $121,339.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,274 shares of company stock worth $2,530,979. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

