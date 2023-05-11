TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWT. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

EWT stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

